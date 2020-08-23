MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden have made an arrest in a connection to a deadly hit and run that happened overnight near the Berlin line.
According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded to the area of 2121 North Broad Street around 12:30 a.m. to find that a male had been severely injured after being struck by a vehicle.
The man was taken to MidState Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Sgt. Zajac says that the vehicle involved in the incident had fled prior to when officers arrived on scene and was last seen heading up North Broad Street.
Newington Police were able to locate a 2016 Nissan Rogue later on in the morning that had sustained heavy damage to the front passenger side.
It was later determined that the Nissan Rogue was the vehicle involved in the deadly hit and run from earlier.
Police arrested 26-year-old Meriden resident Alyssa Forster as a result of their investigation.
She was charged with reckless driving and evading responsibility resulting in the death of a person.
Her bond was set at $10,000.
This crash remains under investigation by the Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Meriden Police at 203-630-6201.
