SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man face an assault charge for attacking a person with a rock and a guitar, according to South Windsor police.
Henri Serkosky, 23, of Windsor, was arrested on an active arrest warrant.
Police said a domestic violence situation unfolded at Serkosky's home.
The male victim told police he was assaulted with a rock and a guitar. He suffered serious injuries as a result.
Police said Serkosky also assaulted a female who was on the scene.
The suspect was found in Manchester on July 9 and taken into custody without incident.
Serkosky was charged with second-degree assault and held on a $500,000 bond.
He faced a judge on July 10 in Rockville.
(1) comment
Thank goodness this guy wasn't a piano player!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.