BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport police have arrested a man accused in a murder that happened more than one year ago.
On Friday, police arrested 25-year-old Luiz Roman in Ohio.
He’s accused in the murder of 23-year-old Miguel Afzal, who was found dead on Dec. 8, 2019.
According to police, Afzal was reported missing on Nov. 21, 2019. He had last been seen with an acquaintance, identified as Roman.
The day his body was found, police had been searching the abandoned Remington site on Barnum Avenue. Afzal’s body was found in one of the buildings.
A medical examiner said Afzal’s death was a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.
Detectives traveled to Ohio earlier this week and took Roman into custody.
He was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
