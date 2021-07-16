BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Police have arrested a man accused in a Bridgeport murder that happened on July 12.
On Thursday night, police arrested 25-year-old Dondre Nesmith.
He was wanted for the murder of Javier Flores.
According to police, Nesmith admitted to shooting Flores in retaliation for Flores and another man robbing him and forcing him to strip out of his clothes.
Nesmith is being charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
He’s set to appear in court Friday morning.
