HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A South Carolina man is facing charges, accused in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in 2018 in Hamden.
On July 1 of 2018, 51-year-old Melissa Reddick was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing Dixwell Avenue near Morse Street.
After a lengthy investigation, police were able to track down the SUV involved.
Further investigation revealed that 53-year-old William Moultrie was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
Police tracked him down in Georgetown, SC where he currently resides. He is a former New Haven resident.
Moultrie was brought back to Connecticut to be arrested.
He was charged with evading responsibility/death, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree criminal mischief, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.
