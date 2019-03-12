EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- East Hampton police have arrested a man accused in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.
Police arrested 18-year-old Addison Clegg, who is allegedly tied to an armed robbery that happened on March 5.
When officers executed a search and seizure warrant at his home, they found 4 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, a Kahr 380 handgun, assorted drug paraphernalia, scales for weighing drugs, and $980.
He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, criminal use of a firearm, second-degree threatening, sale of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
