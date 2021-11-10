NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man who was named a person of interest in an arson investigation back in May has been arrested.

New London police have arrested 33-year-old Timothy Settles, of Norwich.

He’s being charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was named a person of interest in an arson investigation into a fire that broke out on May 11, just before 4 a.m., on Rosemary Street.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Around the same time police were investigating the fire, a deadly dog attack happened in Norwich. It was learned that Settles was the father of the 1-month-old who died in the attack.

Police said at the time he wasn't home when the attack happened.