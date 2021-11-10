NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man who was named a person of interest in an arson investigation back in May has been arrested.
New London police have arrested 33-year-old Timothy Settles, of Norwich.
He’s being charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.
He was named a person of interest in an arson investigation into a fire that broke out on May 11, just before 4 a.m., on Rosemary Street.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Around the same time police were investigating the fire, a deadly dog attack happened in Norwich. It was learned that Settles was the father of the 1-month-old who died in the attack.
A man sought in connection with a New London house fire is said to be the father of a dog attack victim.
Police said at the time he wasn't home when the attack happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.