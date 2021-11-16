NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police have arrested a man accused of crashing a car into Hoffman’s Gun Center and stealing five guns back in September.
On Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Troy Harris.
Police say he’s accused of crashing a Nissan Rogue through the front doors of Hoffman’s and stealing five handguns before running away from the scene.
Newington police are investigating after someone crashed an SUV into Hoffman’s Gun Center and stole several handguns from the store overnight.
He’s being charged with five counts of stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree larceny, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary.
He was held on a $500,000 bond.
(2) comments
So no charges for destruction of property, theft of a motor vehicle, operating a stolen motor vehicle or any of the other myriad of charges that can also be tacked on to this?
He's innocent, look at that honest face! THIS is the face of gun violence Chris Murphy and Ricky Blumenthal. NOT a permit holding legal citizen seeking to one firearms for self defense, hunting, or target shooting . Dopes.
