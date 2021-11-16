NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police have arrested a man accused of crashing a car into Hoffman’s Gun Center and stealing five guns back in September.

On Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Troy Harris.

Police say he’s accused of crashing a Nissan Rogue through the front doors of Hoffman’s and stealing five handguns before running away from the scene.

He’s being charged with five counts of stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree larceny, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.