NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Police have taken a man into custody following a standoff in New Britain on Wednesday evening.
It happened around 5 p.m. on the 400 block of Allen Street.
Neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes.
Police were trying to serve a man an arrest warrant out of Plainville after he made threatening statements to a business in that town on Tuesday.
According to police, the man initially was refusing to cooperate with officers.
He has since been taken into custody.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
