STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Stamford police arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend back in May of last year.
Police arrested 67-year-old Gary Greig and charged him with murder.
He’s accused of killing 50-year-old Staci Magazzi.
Last year on May 29, police were called to an apartment on West Main Street after Greig had told them he killed his girlfriend.
Magazzi was found with a single gunshot wound to her face.
Greig was charged on Saturday with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
He had already been in Dept. of Corrections custody for a firearm charge related to the same incident.
Stamford police are reminding the public to report domestic violence incidents by calling or texting 911 or 203-977-4444 for non-emergency matters.
You can also contact the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) through their 24 hour hotline at 888-774-2900. The number for the DVCC Spanish hotline is 844-831-9200.
