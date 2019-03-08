EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested after a child found a bag of narcotics that was dropped in an East Haven Subway.
A 7-year-old child found the sandwich bag containing cocaine and fentanyl in the potato chip display.
The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Henry Marrero-Rodriguez, was arrested on Thursday.
In November of 2017, officers were dispatched to the Subway after a manager called to report the child had found the drugs.
Officers seized a large sandwich bag containing 7 smaller baggies filled with the narcotics.
The mother told police while she and her two children were ordering, her 7-year-old found the bag.
The child grabbed the bag, not realizing it contained drugs, before turning it over to his mother.
Police said the child did not ingest and was not directly exposed to the substances at any time, and did not require medical attention.
Video surveillance shows Marrero-Rodriguez drop the bag of narcotics as he was trying to retrieve his cell phone out of his pocket.
He was charged with risk of injury to a minor and possession of narcotics.
Marrero-Rodriguez was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge Friday morning.
