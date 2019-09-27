NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) – Police arrested a man on murder charges after officers responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night.
According to police, officers responded to the report at 11:37 p.m. in the area of 75 arch Street. Officers located two males, ages 29 and 31 suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the younger male suffered non-life threatening injuries, however the second victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Throughout the night, detectives followed up on leads and evidence which led them to identify the suspect as Ramell Bell, 33, of 1397 Corbin Avenue.
Police said Bell was already wanted for an arrest warrant out of Maine for narcotics charges. Bell was located hours later at a family member’s house in Meriden. Bell was subsequently held for the unrelated out of state warrant.
Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Bell charging him with murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The warrant was served today and Bell was held on a $1 million bond. Bell is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.
Police said Bell and the two victims were known to each other and the shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing dispute.
