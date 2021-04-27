CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fire in Clinton that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Five people were inside the facility on High Street when the fire broke out around 12:40 a.m.
All of them safely made it out.
A passerby initially saw the flames and dialed 911. Mutual aid was needed from fire departments in Killingworth, Madison, Westbrook and Guilford.
The flames were extinguished after about 25 minutes.
A lot of damage was reported to the first and second floors of the building, which serves as a residential treatment facility.
The facility was deemed uninhabitable.
Clinton Police began investigating the cause of the fire and a suspect was quickly identified. Investigators obtained a search warrant and questioned the suspect, whom was a resident of the facility.
Police determined the suspect, 27-year-old Brandon Wyzykowski, was responsible for setting the fire.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Police have not released the cause of the fire at this time.
