GROTON (WFSB) - Police arrested a Montville man on arson charges in connection to a motor-home fire in July.
According to Groton Town Police, firefighters from the city of Groton Fire Department along with several area departments were called to a structure fire July 17 at 155 Crystal Lake Road.
Police said the lone occupant was able to get out before first responders arrived.
The motor home, a 1984 Chevrolet P-30 model, was ultimately destroyed by the fire and determined to be a total loss. It was valued at approximately $5,000.
Fire Investigators from the Town of Groton Police Department, City of Groton Fire Marshals Office and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined this fire to be intentionally set.
During the course of the investigation several witnesses were interviewed, physical evidence was collected, and a suspect was identified.
Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Richard Gladue of Montville. Gladue was arrested and charged with arson.
