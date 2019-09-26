HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly scooter crash.
Officers responded to the scooter crash on Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m.
The driver of the scooter, identified as 57-year-old Rudy Cabrera, was brought to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced death.
Witnesses told police the other car involved fled the scene after the crash.
The suspect car was found at the corner of Stonington Street and Wethersfield Avenue, and was found to have significant damage consistent with being in crash.
The occupants of the car were found by officers several blocks away from the crash.
The driver of the car was taken into custody. Police identified the driver as Irving Gonzalez.
Preliminary investigation revealed Gonzalez was driving northbound on Wethersfield Avenue. He was driving in the left turn only lane through the intersection under a red light.
Upon entering the intersection, his car collided with Cabrera's scooter. Cabrera was thrown over 100 feet.
Police said the cooperation from witnesses, along with Capital City Command Center cameras, played a role in locating suspects.
Additional charges may follow.
Gonzalez was charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle, evading responsibility resulting in a death, and several other charges. He was given a $150,000 bond.
