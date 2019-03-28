FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Farmington arrested a man in connection with Halloween party stabbings.
Tyshawn Acluche of New Britain was arrested by warrant on Wednesday, police said.
Acluche was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
According to police, they responded to a 911 call on Talcott Notch Road just after 12:40 a.m. Nov. 1.
Responding officers said they found a party with between 100 and 300 guests both inside and outside a home.
Police said the party was shared over social media, which led to such a large crowd.
The UConn Health Center reported that just before 1 a.m., two stabbing victims were dropped off at its emergency room. St. Francis Hospital said a short time after that, a third checked himself into its emergency room.
The victims ranged in age from between 19 and 27 years old.
Police identified a suspect back in December.
Acluche was held on a $150,000 bond and will face a judge on Thursday.
