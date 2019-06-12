HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- A real-life ‘Grinch’ has been caught, six months after his alleged crime.
CT State Police said they arrested a man believed to have stolen Christmas gifts from a home in Hebron last December.
Police have arrested 33-year-old Clarence Braun III.
He’s being charged with burglary and larceny.
Police said he’s the man who was caught on camera breaking into a home just two weeks before Christmas.
He reportedly stole presents and the homeowner's jewelry box from her bedroom.
Police say they were able to identify him thanks to tips from the community.
