HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection to a homicide that happened in Hartford last Friday.
Police have arrested 21-year-old Jordan Register, of Greenfield, MA, and charged him with murder.
He’s accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Michael Dudley, of Durham.
Dudley was found in a parking lot on Webster Street around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Register, who was arrested on Thursday in Springfield.
He’s currently being held as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition, and is being held on a $1.7 million bond.
