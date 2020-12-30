MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden man is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened in New Britain back in October.
Police have arrested 21-year-old Quincey Kamal Carraway and charged him with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He’s accused in the death of 20-year-old Courtney Jones, of Farmington.
The deadly shooting happened at the corner of Stanley and Stratford streets during the overnight hours of Oct. 11.
Police said the two were involved in a shootout before Jones was shot.
Carraway was held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.