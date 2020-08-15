NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London made an arrest after executing a search warrant at a local apartment building Thursday morning.
According to New London Police Captain Brian Wright, narcotics officers searched an apartment, located at 40 Pearl Street, around 10:45 and seized approximately 8.2 grams of cocaine, approximately 27 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9MM handgun with a 16 round magazine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and over $6,000 in cash.
As a result, police arrested 43-year-old New London resident Jeremy Dawson on the following charges:
- Possession of narcotics
- Possession of narcotics WITS
- Operating a drug factory
- Possession of marijuana greater than 1 oz.
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Possession of high capacity
Capt. Wright adds that Dawson is a convicted felon in the state of Connecticut and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.
