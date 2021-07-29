EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police have made an arrest in a large-scale ATV/dirt bike ride that happened earlier this month, and more arrests are expected.
The ride happened back on July 18, where hundreds of dirt bike and ATV operators rode through several communities, operating recklessly and disobeying traffic laws and officer’s signals to stop.
Police said many of the incidents were documented on social media, which led to them receiving tips from the public.
One tip was about an incident at the intersection of Hemingway Avenue and Saltonstall Parkway where a dirt bike operator was seen on dash cam footage blocking and taunting officers.
“In the video, an individual on a dirt bike pulls up to officers and blocks their cruisers while a large group of riders drive by yelling obscenities,” a press release said.
That operator was later identified as 29-year-old Yomar Rivera, of East Haven.
Police were able to learn his identity by his own public posts on social media where he was seen on the same dirt bike and wearing some of the same items he was seen wearing in the dash cam footage.
He was later arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, and disobeying the signal of an officer. He was additionally charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle after he was found with brass knuckles when he was taken into custody, police said.
Rivera was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Sept. 22.
Police said this is still an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of any riders who took part in the July 18 ride is urged to contact police at 203-468-3820.
