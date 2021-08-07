LITCHFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - State police have arrested one suspect in connection to an active shooter incident in Litchfield.
On Aug. 7, around 5:20 p.m., police learned of an active shooter on the Litchfield Green on Route 202.
The suspect fired multiple shots into the air.
The shooter has been detained, and taken to an area hospital for mental health issues
There is no current threat to the public.
There were no injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
