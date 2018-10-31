WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- West Haven police have arrested the parents of a child who died after being inside a hot car over the summer.
On Wednesday, police arrested Dusan Jenkins and Latoya Walters.
In July, 4-year-old Dusan Jenkins and his 2-year-old brother Davion Jenkins got stuck inside a hot car. It was about 80 degrees outside that day.
After the children were taken out of the car, police said 4-year-old Dusan was taken to the hospital where he died.
His brother, Davion, survived.
Over the summer, police said a video recording showed the two boys getting into the car on their own.
They were unaccompanied by an adult.
Police have not yet said how long the boys were in the car for.
The video also confirmed that the boys' father retrieved them from the car and brought them back to their nearby apartment. He was the one who dialed 911.
The boys’ father is being charged with criminally negligent homicide, second-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a minor.
Walters is being charged with false statement, second-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a minor.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
