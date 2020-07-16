WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have arrested the person accused of beheading the Christopher Columbus statue.
On July 4 around 5:30 a.m., police were called to City Hall and found the head of the Christopher Columbus statue was broken off and on the ground.
Police obtained surveillance video that showed a suspect hitting the head of the statue with an unknown object before leaving. Several minutes later, the suspect returned, climbed up the statue, and struck the head several more times until it fell off. Police noticed the nose was missing from the head.
Police investigating after Waterbury's Christopher Columbus statue is beheaded
The suspect ran off and didn’t return.
Detectives later found that someone was trying to sell the broken off nose from the statue.
Police determined the suspect to be 22-year-old Brandon Ambrose of Port Chester, NY.
Ambrose turned himself into police on Thursday.
He was charged with criminal mischief, desecration of property, and larceny.
This is blatant RACISM on the part of the cops. Not that there is any surprise there. The #BLM movement has NEVER been violent! The protests were all civil and peaceful until drumpftler's henchmen showed up and started fighting, looting, burning and destroying property. All to try and frame the #BLM members. This poor man has been framed and is completely innocent. He needs to be released along with every other person of color illegally locked up.
#Biden/Obama2020 #HillaryIsMyPresident #ImStillWithHer #WearaMask #BlackLivesMatters #DumpDrumpf #NotMyPresident #VoteBlueNoMatterWHo #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion
Crime of the century huh?
Why are there no pictures of "Brandon Ambrose"? How are we supposed to find him if we don't know what he looks like? Or perhaps we are not supposed to find him!
Let’s cut his head off.
