HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double shooting in Hartford last month.
The shooting took place on March 17 at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Kent Street.
A female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
On Friday, Isaiah Benitez was arrested for criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
