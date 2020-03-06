HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Police in Hartford have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday night.
Officers arrested the suspect later identified as 21-year-old Diomar Mendoza of Hartford and held him on a $1 million dollar bond.
A weapon was recovered nearby as well.
Police said the homicide happened in the area of 469 Farmington Ave., near Sherman Street late Thursday night.
The victim, identified as Andre Keene, 21, of Hartford, was taken to St. Francis Hospital and pronounced dead around 3 a.m. on Friday.
According to police the shooting occurred after the suspect arrived at his girlfriend’s former fiancee's home to confront him about paperwork for her vehicle.
Police said a verbal altercation ensued, at which point the shots were fired. The Capitol City Command Center (C4) camera network assisted in the investigation.
Neither the suspect nor victim has any arrest history.
Police said Mendoza, is not a valid pistol permit holder.
They also said it was a targeted attack with no threat to the public.
Officials said the homicide was not related to Wednesday night's shooting where a 25-year-old was killed.
(2) comments
I was in that area during the day,and I may say,
"didn't see any sign that the HPD was on duty"-we
have to get our police back on the beat.
Ok clergy where are you hiding. No news conference. No protests. Only when a cop is involved does the clergy show up. Hypocrites.
