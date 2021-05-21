WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A woman was stabbed multiple times at a hotel in Windsor Locks late Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the Candlewood Suites around 10:30 p.m.
They found a woman in the rear of the Day's Inn, just next to the Candlewood Suites, on Ella Grasso Turnpike.
She was heavily bleeding and brought to a local hospital for surgery.
A man, identified as Victor Virola of Hartford, was identified as the attacker. He was found and also brought to a hospital. His injury was a laceration on the hand that required surgery, police said.
Police believe the incident was a case of domestic violence.
Virola was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault. He is being held on a $700,000 bond an will appear in court on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.