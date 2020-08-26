NORWICH (WFSB) - Police made an arrest in connection with a late night shooting in Norwich that left one man injured.
According to Norwich police, the man was shot near The ArtSpace Norwich apartments on Chestnut Street around 9:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to Backus Hospital for treatment before being flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was reported as being in stable condition.
Authorities arrested Norwich resident Shawn Delcastillo at the scene on the following charges for his role in the shooting:
- First Degree Assault
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- First Degree Reckless Endangerment
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver
- Second Degree Breach of Peace
He is being held on $500,000 bond pending his arraignment, which is expected to take place Wednesday in Norwich Superior Court.
Delcastillo is also being held on active arrest warrant, stemming from an unrelated incident, for one count of breach of peace and second degree assault with a court bond of $150,000.
This incident remains under investigation by the Norwich Police Department.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561 and ask to speak with Detective Kevin Wilbur.
