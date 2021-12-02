An eyewitness captured multiple suspects stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store early Tuesday morning.

OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three people accused of stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store have been arrested.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Market 32 store on Oxford Road.

A viral video showed the suspects loading two vehicles outside with shopping carts full of items, like laundry detergent.

The suspects left the store without paying.

Once the cars were loaded, they were seen speeding away before police arrived.

On Thursday, police said they arrested three suspects who were identified as 36-year-old Brandy Quadrato, 44-year-old James Hill, and 51-year-old Nasif Amir Muhammad, all from New Haven.

Brandy Quadrato
Nasif Amir Muhammad
James Hill

All three are facing charges, including fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

The investigation remains ongoing.

