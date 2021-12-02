OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three people accused of stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store have been arrested.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Market 32 store on Oxford Road.

A viral video showed the suspects loading two vehicles outside with shopping carts full of items, like laundry detergent.

The suspects left the store without paying.

Once the cars were loaded, they were seen speeding away before police arrived.

Investigation underway after suspects steal shopping carts full of items from CT grocery store An investigation is underway after multiple people were seen stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store early Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, police said they arrested three suspects who were identified as 36-year-old Brandy Quadrato, 44-year-old James Hill, and 51-year-old Nasif Amir Muhammad, all from New Haven.

All three are facing charges, including fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

The investigation remains ongoing.