EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Taco Bell employee accused in a Hartford shooting has been arrested.
The shooting happened last Sunday, just after 5 p.m., in the Taco Bell parking lot on Flatbush Avenue.
Two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.
Officers at the scene learned that the shooter, later identified as 34-year-old Armando Perez, had ran into the building after the shots were fired, and then fled.
Police found a gun inside the restaurant.
This past Friday, police secured an arrest warrant for Perez, who later turned himself in.
Perez is facing several charges, including criminal attempt at murder, and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.