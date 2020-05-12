WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were arrested for the deaths of two women at a home on Clover Street in Windsor.
The victims were identified as 78-year-old Sandra Marci and 55-year-old Marianne Dzurenka.
A third person who was in the home suffered critical injuries and was brought to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
The two suspects were only identified as 17-year-old males from Windsor.
They were charged with murder, first-degree assault and criminal liability for acts of another.
One of them was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Police responded to the Clover Street home around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.
The report was for an "untimely death" inside the single family home.
Several officers responded as well as ambulance personnel.
Upon arrival, officers said they found two people dead inside the home.
State police responded to help detectives with processing the scene for evidence.
The state’s attorney’s office was notified and is also assisting in the investigation.
Police called the incident "isolated."
Anyone that has information related to what may have happened should call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.
