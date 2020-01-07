WATERBURY (WFSB) – Police arrested a Bridgeport man on murder charges connected to the death of a Waterbury woman in December.
According to police, officers were called to 150 Wall Street, 1st floor apartment to investigate a report of a gunshot on Dec. 7
Patrol officers responded and found an adult female victim, later identified as, Denise Rogers-Rollins with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where she later died.
Police said 44-year-old Gonzalo Diaz was arrested and charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, criminal use of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police said Diaz was arrested in Bridgeport without incident and is being held on $1.5 million. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court Jan. 8.
