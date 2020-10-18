WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Three people are behind bars after State Police say they robbed a local gas station over the weekend.
State Police say that they were alerted around 11:25 Saturday night of a reported armed robbery that occurred at the Sunoco Gas station in the town of Windsor.
The vehicle involved was believed to be red sedan and one of the occupants, based on initial reports, was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a handgun.
Officials were later informed that the sedan was spotted getting onto I-91 South.
Responding troopers observed a red Chevy Malibu with three Hispanic males inside make the turn from I-91 South onto I-84 West.
State Police said that the Malibu in question then made an abrupt turn from the left lane towards the Exit 48 ramp in Hartford.
Troopers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle and were able to recover a black face covering with the words 'Black Lives Matter' on it, a black facsimile handgun, a large knife, cash, and black gloves.
The mask, according to police, was concealed near the front seat passenger, who fit the description of the suspect they had been looking for.
Further investigation revealed that the three male occupants were responsible for robbing the Sunoco Gas station.
All three suspects were taken into custody by Windsor Police.
A list of charges were not made available.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Windsor Police, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
