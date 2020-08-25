MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police made three arrests following a pursuit that involved a vehicle potentially linked to a shooting in the city.
It happened on Monday evening, when officers saw a Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene of a shooting in the city.
Police said several occupants of the Lexus had shot into a home several days prior. The home had been occupied by several people, including children.
When officers tried to stop the Lexus, the driver failed to pull over, leading police on a chase that ultimately ended in New Haven.
All three suspects in the vehicle were arrested.
They were identified as 25-year-old Aaron Williamson, 24-year-old Jordan Williamson, and 21-year-old Denzell Woolard.
Aaron Williamson was charged with interfering with police, Jordan Williamson was charged with interfering with police, and had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Woolard was charged with interfering with police, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and engaging police in pursuit.
Police said a firearm was recovered from the home that the Lexus was seen leaving.
The case remains under investigation, and future charges are anticipated.
