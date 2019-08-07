TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington Police arrested two people in connection to a large drug bust on Tuesday.
Police say members of the Torrington Police Narcotics Unit along with members of the Torrington Police Detective Division and Community Enhancement Unit observed Michal Bentley operating a silver Toyota SUV around 8:40 p.m.
Officers then saw the vehicle enter the driveway to 482 Prospect Street.
According to police, officers approached Bentley and he was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant for the sale of Marijuana and Possession in a school zone.
Bentley was held on a $500,000 court set bond on the arrest warrant, said police.
Police say a search and seizure warrant was then executed on Bentley’s residence.
When police executed the warrant, they located a white female identified as Caitlyn Doyle.
Doyle was detained without incident, said police.
Officials say officers located a large amount of marijuana and other THC edibles on the kitchen table in plain view of where Doyle was detained. She then told police she lived in the apartment with her roommate Bentley for over a year.
When searching the apartment, police located approximately 3 pounds of THC powder, approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, approximately 32 THC edibles of different types, approximately 1 pound of psychedelic mushrooms, approximately 3,000 tabs of different types of LSD, two vials of liquid LSD, approximately 55 grams of cocaine, OxyContin pills, Amphetamine pills, approximately 2.5 ounces of crystal meth, 6 MDMA Pills (pressed), numerous pills of capsulated MDMA, numerous packages of powdered MDMA, narcotics packaging, scales, and two large nitrous oxide canisters.
As police continued their search, they found two butane tanks with constructed tubing and filters known to be used to produce and manufacture THC paste. They also found several business cards with Bentley’s name on them soliciting nitrous oxide sales.
Bentley, 33, of Torrington, was charged with Drugs near a school, Possession with the intent to sell narcotics, Possession with the intent to sell marijuana, Possession with the intent to sell hallucinogens, Possession with the intent to sell pills, Possession with the intent to sell a restricted substance, Operating a drug factory, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say Bentley was held on an additional $500,000 bond and will appear in Torrington Superior Court on August 7.
Doyle, 26, of Torrington, was charged with Drugs near a school, Possession with the intent to sell narcotics, Possession with the intent to sell marijuana, Possession with the intent to sell hallucinogens, Possession with the intent to sell pills, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Doyle was held on a $150,000 bond and will appear in Torrington Superior Court on August 7.
Police say the total value of the drugs collected is unknown at this time.
