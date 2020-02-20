HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have arrested two men who are allegedly linked to a homicide that happened back in January.
Police identified the two suspects as 23-year-old Andrew Kareem and 25-year-old Prince Quinton, both of Hartford.
They were charged with felony murder, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.
They were arraigned in court on Thursday morning. Quinton is being held on a $1 million bond and Kareem is being held on $750,000.
Police said they are accused in the murder of 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye, of Hartford.
RELATED: Hartford Police investigating homicide at motel Sunday
Haye was found on the second floor of the motel on Jan. 12, suffering from facial trauma.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
(3) comments
Two more wonderful products from Hartford.
“Two more wonderful products from Hartford” bullshit. Hartford is a wonderful place with amazing people. The stigma and prejudgment around our city is all systematic. Take the time out to get to know, learn and invest in our city. There is violence and crimes everywhere, the difference is just happening in homes. Hartford has birthed some amazing individual, let’s celebrate those wins!
There are serious parenting issues in Hartford for that is how you end up with all these violent Hartford thugs who roam the city stealing and preying on people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.