Melody Christensen 44.jpg

Melody Jean Christensen

 Middletown Police

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown police have arrested a woman accused of murdering a man earlier this week.

On Thursday, police arrested Melody Jean Christensen, 44, of Centre, AL, following a domestic violence incident that happened Monday night.

Police were called to an undisclosed location Monday night, just before 11 p.m., for the report of gunshots having been fired.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Middletown shooting

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot, one being Christensen.

The other person, who hasn’t been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Christensen was arrested on Thursday night at a hotel in East Hartford and was charged with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

She was held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-6384153.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.