MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown police have arrested a woman accused of murdering a man earlier this week.
On Thursday, police arrested Melody Jean Christensen, 44, of Centre, AL, following a domestic violence incident that happened Monday night.
Police were called to an undisclosed location Monday night, just before 11 p.m., for the report of gunshots having been fired.
RELATED: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Middletown shooting
When police arrived, they found two people had been shot, one being Christensen.
The other person, who hasn’t been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Christensen was arrested on Thursday night at a hotel in East Hartford and was charged with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
She was held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-6384153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.