WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police have made an arrest following a hit-and-run that happened last weekend.
On Thursday morning, police arrested 35-year-old Stacy Edwards.
She was identified as the driver involved in a hit-and-run that happened last Saturday in the area of Frost Road and Homestead Avenue. It happened around 2:30 a.m.
The woman who was hit suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.
Earlier this week, police put out a call for anyone with information on Edwards' whereabouts. They said she turned herself in on Thursday morning.
Edwards was charged with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt at manslaughter, reckless driving, and evading responsibility.
She’s being held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
