(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police arrested a wrong way driver on route 8 in Seymour.
Several 911 calls made around 3:00 am reported a wrong way driver on Route 8 south in Seymour. When the calls came in, the driver was reportedly near exit 20 on route 8.
Seymour Police were able to stop the car near exit 22 on the highway.
Police identified the driver as 55-year-old Michael Brown.
Officers noticed Brown was intoxicated and gave him a sobriety test which he failed.
Brown was then arrested and charged with operating under the influence, driving wrong way on a divided highway, and failure to carry license.
Brown was released to his brother on $1,500 bond.
He is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on Friday, March 18.
