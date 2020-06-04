MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) --Middletown police are asking the public for pictures and video from a fire that killed two people last week.
Crews responded to a fire on Saybrook Road on May 29 just before 7 a.m.
Two people died from their injuries and two others were severely injured.
“The first five to 10 minutes we are trying to put the fire out and handle patient care, we knew we had multiple patients,” said Middletown South Fire District Chief Michael Howley.
Eyewitnesses say a propane tank explosion sparked the fire. The blast, apparently so vicious that a window frame landed on a bush in the yard, and the front steps now lead to a home that has mostly disappeared.
“We did have some neighbors that came in and I think relatives that came in and prior to us getting here to assist some of the victims so they helped tremendously,” Howley said.
Now, police are looking for any videos or pictures that bystanders may have recorded of the fire at 6:15 a.m. and later.
Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the explosive fire.
