GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- An armed woman is in a standoff with tactical units in the city of Groton, according to police.
Residents in the Morse Avenue area west of Shepherd Street to Cutler Street and Benham Road have been asked to shelter in place.
Around midnight a person called police and said the woman violated a protective order and was inside their home.
The woman is in her 40s, said city of Groton Police Chief Michael Spellman.
Police have asked commuters to avoid the area and take alternate routes due to road closures.
Students at Marine Science Magnet High School and West Side Middle School should refer to their school systems for information about delays.
No further information is available from police.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.