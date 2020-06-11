AVON, CT (WFSB) – State police are searching an Avon property that was previously searched in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
State police confirmed they were searching a property on Skyview Drive on Thursday morning.
Officials did not say what they were searching for, but if anything is found an update would be provided.
Last month, the owner of the property, who is doing work on the home says detectives asked to go onto the property last year and he allowed it.
There is no word if police found anything during their search last year.
Farber Dulos has been missing for more than one year.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her death. He tried killing himself by carbon monoxide poisoning at his Farmington home in January and died at a New York hospital days later.
Jennifer’s body has never been found.
Also charged in the case was Fotis’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and former attorney Kent Mawhinney.
The Avon home state police are searching is not far from Fotis’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington.
