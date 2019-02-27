NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – An AT&T employee has been arrested and charged with larceny in the 1st Degree, said police.
Police say Jose Lopez, 32, of West Haven, created fraudulent customer accounts to obtain promotional devices that he later sold to a third party. These devices included smartphones and tablets.
He turned himself in to Connecticut State Police Troop I on Wednesday.
Lopez has posted a $75,000 court set bond. He is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on March 15th.
