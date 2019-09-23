NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police in New London are looking to identify a man accused of robbing a Walgreens on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the Walgreens on Bank Street just before 10 p.m. for the report of a robbery.
The unknown suspect was reported to have stolen approximately $200 in cash. No weapon was displayed, but the Walgreens’ employee told police that the suspect insinuated he had a gun.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 5’6” and 5’9” tall and a medium build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a black baseball style hat, sunglasses, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New London police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.