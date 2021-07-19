HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Walmart in Hartford on Monday morning.
According to Hartford police, the threat was made over the phone to the store on Flatbush Avenue.
Following the evacuation, the bomb squad searched the store.
Police said the incident was determined to be "erroneous" and the store was reopened.
They believe it was a "swatting" incident.
It remains under investigation.
