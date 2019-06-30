"I saw my son come towards me holding his leg, crying 'Mommy,' and he was bleeding."
A boy from New Haven is recovering at home Sunday morning after he was shot in the leg.
Eyewitness News has learned police believe this incident is tied to the shooting at a large house party in Hamden on Friday night.
Hamden and New Haven law enforcement are sharing information on two separate shootings that happened Friday night. They are both focused on finding the person or people responsible for the violence.
In videos taken on Snapchat, Hamden Police officers are seen dispersing hundreds of people from a house party on Choate Avenue. Moments later, someone starts firing.
Five people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooter, who ran away, is described by police as a light-skinned black male, thin build, and pock-marked face.
Investigators now reveal a shooting later that night in New Haven may bring answers.
"Yesterday, our community was terrorized by someone who committed a cowardly act to indiscriminately shoot into a home," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes in a press conference on Saturday.
Surveillance footage shared by New Haven Police shows a car cruising through a neighborhood before slowing down, driving away, and backing up.
An 8-year-old was shot while in bed. In an interview you will only hear with Channel 3, his mother is sending the shooter a message.
"Whoever did this to my son or wanted to hurt me or my family is not going to get away just like that," said the boy's mother.
New Haven Police have not yet shared with how their case is related to the shooting in Hamden. Officers also could not say if they are looking for the same suspect, but they are working together ans could provide new details as investigators gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.