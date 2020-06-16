WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving six vehicles closed Route 218 and an off ramp for I-291 in Windsor on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported just before 1:10 p.m., shutting down Route 218, as well as the exit 1 ramp on the westbound side.
Police at the scene said multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
They also said the crash is believed to have been a result of a road rage incident.
At the scene, police said it appears a truck was chasing a motorcycle during a road rage incident. During that chase, it appears the truck flipped, hitting several other cars in the process.
"Several of the vehicles were struck by the rollover vehicle in the process of rolling over and landing upside down, so the vehicle that was rolling was moving while upside down and struck several vehicles in the process," said Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power.
Route 218 is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Police said the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
