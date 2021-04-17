(WFSB) - A Bridgeport man could be facing charges after he allegedly assaulted police in New York.
According to the New York Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in Brooklyn Saturday morning for running a red light.
Body camera video released by police shows the conversation that takes place between one of the officers and the driver of the vehicle.
Suddenly, the driver gets out of the car and pours, what police say was, some kind of chemical on the officer before driving off.
Police were able to pull the vehicle over again a short time later.
Only this time, the driver got out and hurled a lit Molotov cocktail at police before driving away.
The vehicle eventually crashed not too long after hurling the Molotov cocktail.
Police subsequently arrested the driver, identified as a 44-year-old Bridgeport man, and seized more Molotov cocktails from his possession.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Charges against the driver are pending.
