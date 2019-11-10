WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Woodbridge police are investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found in the woods on Woodfield Road Saturday night.
Police say the incident is connected to the report of a missing person that is being investigated by New Have police.
Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit are assisting in the investigation, officials said.
Police say the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will determine the victim's identity and cause of death.
