SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A large fight at a bar in Southington led to the arrests of several people.
According to police, Raul Maldonado, 36, of Meriden, Hiran Sepulveda, 36, of Berlin, 32-year-old Marcus Jones of Hartford and a fourth unidentified man were involved in the fight at Tavern 42.
Police said they responded to the West Main Street business on Saturday.
They learned that a large group of people was sitting at a table in the restaurant when Sepulveda and the unidentified man became involved in a verbal dispute.
The unidentified man then punched Sepulveda in the face, which led to multiple people getting involved, including Maldonado.
Maldonado took a plate from a table and swung it at Jones' head, according to police. Jones then hit Maldonado in the face several times and continued to go after him after people separated the two.
Police said surveillance video showed the unknown man fleeing out of a backdoor with an unidentified woman during the disturbance.
No serious injuries were reported.
Maldonado and Jones were given misdemeanor summonses for second-degree breach of peace. They were released on $2,500 non-surety bonds and given a court date of Oct. 28 in New Britain.
Sepulveda was charged with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer. Police said the latter charge was because when officers arrived and separated the fighters, Sepulveda punched an officer.
He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Oct. 28 in New Britain.
Police said they continue to look into the identity of the fourth person involved.
